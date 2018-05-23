Understanding contemporary human smuggling as a vector in migration

Summary

Human smuggling, while playing a major role in irregular migration, is a phenomenon that is poorly understood, and the distinction between human smuggling and trafficking often blurred. The policy approach to migration and human smuggling has been predominantly confined to law enforcement and securitization – an ineffectual response that results in migrants being criminalized by the state and perceived as ‘others’ by citizens. This guide analyses in depth the dynamics and trends of the human-smuggling industry, focusing on migration from and through the Middle East, North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa to Europe .

Its goal is to provide practitioners, policymakers and law-enforcement officials with detailed information to enable them to understand how human smuggling works as a vector in migration, and to formulate a more effective, holistic policy response than has been achieved to date.

Introduction

People across the globe are on the move on an unprecedented scale, and it has become increasingly difficult to draw effective distinctions between the numerous definitions that are used to describe them – asylum seekers, economic migrants, refugees, displaced persons, for example. The reality of global mixed migration is complicated.

Human smugglers have proven to be the transportation system that underpins irregular movement. Key features of globalization – including in particular the role of the internet and social media as connectors and platforms for information exchange and money transfer – have empowered human smugglers in terms of their capacity to recruit clients, facilitate their journeys during migration and evade detection. As a consequence, smugglers play a major role in amplifying the scale of irregular movement.

Yet, at the same time, human smuggling is a phenomenon that is understudied and poorly understood, particularly by migration practitioners. The existing framework of responses to human smuggling, as enshrined in the dedicated Protocol to the UN Convention on Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC), largely places the onus of response on law-enforcement authorities and the criminal-justice sector, while the protection of migrants and refugees remains the purview of humanitarian workers.

However, it has become increasingly clear that smugglers determine not only who moves, how they move, and the migrants’ routes and destinations, but that the safety of migrants is also largely in their hands.

It has therefore become imperative that agencies and actors with mandates for managing migration or for protecting those on the move have a better understanding of human smuggling as a vector in migration, and that practitioners become more adept at monitoring smuggling markets and their impact on their work.

In order to shed light on the increasingly pivotal role played by the human smuggler, this report reviews the typologies of human smuggling and considers the various players involved in smuggling networks, and the role that smuggling plays in communities. The authors argue that smuggling should be analyzed and addressed as a supply and demand industry, one that is subject to market forces that determine recruitment drives, prices and the dangers that migrants are likely to be exposed to.

As demand for the services of smugglers has increased progressively since around the turn of the millennium, the power dynamic between smuggler and migrant has tipped in favour of the smuggler, eroding the safeguards traditionally protecting migrants and making them increasingly vulnerable to abuse. Moreover, the notorious involvement of state officials allows this abuse to occur in broad daylight with widespread impunity.

Human smuggling in the regions under analysis here does not consistently follow one form or structure, and the smugglers involved are not one consolidated or monolithic entity. Different characteristics of the business model and the actors involved can all influence the risk to migrants, as well as indicate the capacity of groups to move large numbers of migrants.

Identifying indicators that practitioners can use to diagnose a shift in the nature of smuggling networks across a spectrum, from, at one end, benign community resilience mechanisms, which help people to migrate in situations of vulnerability to, at the other end of the spectrum, highly criminalized outfits, will help them shape policy responses that aim to achieve better, safer migration management.

Nascent evidence suggests that better, and continuous analysis of, for example, the payment mechanics of the smuggling market and their impact on the safety of the migrant or refugee would help one to build safeguards back into the system, and might indicate the growth of more worrying practices, such as the consolidation of exploitative criminal enterprises, trafficking rings or kidnapping for ransom.

This report explores the relationship between state and smuggler, and the often overlooked difference between corruption and state policy, which must be considered for actors in the field, as well as policymakers trying to design effective responses that will protect migrants and contribute to overall better migration management.

The authors emphasize the crucial yet often blurred distinction between human smuggling and human trafficking. This lack of clarity has hampered policy responses seeking to address both smuggling and trafficking; it is a blurring that is evident among practitioners and the general public.

Analyzing the smuggling industry from these distinct but interlinked perspectives allows for a holistic rethink of the role that smugglers play in the movement of humans. This analysis culminates in a set of guidelines and alternative options for consideration.

Placing current migration flows in their global context, and recognizing that their scale, although unprecedented, is unlikely to be soon reversed, means that human smugglers are likely to remain a long-term feature of irregular migration, and to play an increasing role in it.