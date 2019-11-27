Understanding ‘Celebrating Families’ contribution to family well-being: Key Findings from Afghanistan, Myanmar and Tanzania Case Studies, September 2019

In 2018, the Centre for Trust, Peace and Social Relations (CTPSR) at Coventry University was contracted by World Vision to conduct three in-depth, qualitative analyses of Celebrating Families, focusing on implementation in Afghanistan, Myanmar and Tanzania. These were commissioned to build the evidence base for understanding how Celebrating Families is effective in supporting parents and caregivers to develop nurturing environments for children. Data collection for the Afghanistan and Myanmar case studies took place in July and August 2018 led by Research Fellow Laura Payne. The data collection for the Tanzanian case study took place in May 2019, led by Professor Hazel Barrett with Dr Pascal Niyonkuru. The data was collected using qualitative methods, including individual interviews, focus groups and an arts-based workshop with children.

A total of 338 children, parents, faith and community leaders, child protection personnel and World Vision staff took part across the three countries.

About Celebrating Families

Celebrating Families seeks to ensure that all families enjoy positive and loving relationships and have hope for the future. It supports families as places that allow children to experience the ‘love of God’ by addressing the beliefs, convictions and cultural norms that contribute to harmful practices in child rearing. Through Celebrating Families, participants are equipped with the knowledge, skills and tools to create safe and nurturing environments within the family home and community, enabling children to experience positive and peaceful relationships.

Delivery is through a three-day reflective workshop, which encourages parents and caregivers to reflect on their childhood experiences and understand how these influence their approach to parenting. It invites participants to envision a different future, breaking with practices and forms of communication that caused them pain. The workshops support parents and caregivers to make changes in how they behave towards and communicate with children, inviting them to make commitments through a religious or spiritual commitment. This is supported by extra-curricular activities to support families’ holistic development, such as themed sessions at parents’ meetings and women’s and men’s groups.

Target participants include parents and caregivers, religious leaders, community leaders, schoolteachers, social service personnel, local family focused organizations and local government units. Activities undertaken by parents and caregivers with children support their physical, mental, emotional and spiritual development, and increase bonding and understanding with parents.

Celebrating Families is implemented alongside other programming and is often integrated within activities on child protection, education and livelihoods. The curriculum can be contextualized for use in multi-faith and nonChristian contexts and additional guidance supports implementation in fragile and conflict-affected places.