Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock remarks to the High-level Panel on combatting and preventing sexual and gender-based violence in humanitarian crises at the ECOSOC-Humanitarian Affairs Segment, 9 June 2020

09 June 2020

As prepared for delivery

Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, I am delighted to be here with you today to moderate this high-level panel on combatting and preventing sexual and gender-based violence.

Thank you, Your Excellency, Mr. Omar Hilale, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco and Vice-President of ECOSOC for chairing this session.

I am joined by Ms. Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide, Norway’s Foreign Affairs Minister who is a champion of women’s and girl’s empowerment and a tireless advocate against sexual and gender-based violence.

We are also joined by renowned author and activist, Ms. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who has written powerfully about the experiences of women and girls in her books, including We Should all be Feminists and Dear Ijeawele or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions.

We are also joined by Ms. Elinor Raikes, Vice President and Head of Program Delivery, International Rescue Committee, and Ms Christine Siesun, Sexual Violence Operations Manager from the International Committee of the Red Cross in South Sudan, and Ms. Fátima Shehu Imam, the Founder and Executive Director of the Rehabilitation Empowerment and Better Health Initiative in Nigeria - all of whom are working daily from operational and policy perspectives to prevent SGBV.

I also welcome my UN colleagues, Dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director UN Population Fund. Ms. Henrietta Fore, Executive Director UN Children’s Fund, and Ms. Kelly Clements, the Deputy Commissioner for Refugees.

These panelists will shed light on how we can collectively strengthen our efforts in tackling gender-based violence, and its root cause, gender inequality, in humanitarian settings. They will also share some promising practices, against the backdrop of the unfolding pandemic.

I will make some broad remarks, then hand over to our excellent panelists.

We stand at a historic crossroads. This is a time of great challenge.

This is also a time of great opportunity.

COVID-19 has upended every sphere of our lives.

From how and whether people work, to if they can put food on their tables.

The virus has multiplied threats to human rights and dignity.

It has forced us to take a hard, and I hope, honest look, at inequalities and how we protect our most vulnerable.

COVID-19 threatens to reverse the progress we have made in advancing gender equality and women’s rights.

While more men are dying from the virus, according to statistics, the pandemic is affecting women and girls disproportionately.

Millions of women who depend on daily labour to make a living, have lost their jobs. These women risk falling into poverty.

Many women and girls have faced gender-based violence, including sexual violence, and sexual exploitation and abuse. In many places calls to hotlines have increased by 30-40 per cent under quarantine.

Schools are reopening in some places after prolonged closures. But many teenage girls may never return.

This is worse in conflict zones where adolescent girls are already 90 per cent more likely to be out of school compared to girls in places free from conflict.

These issues, and others, are putting obstacles in the way of women’s rights and denying women’s opportunities.

This is also a moment of opportunity. To act fast and in unity, while there is global momentum to recover better from the pandemic.

We must pull together, to put girls and women at the centre of our efforts. Through a whole system approach working with local communities. Civil society. Governments. Regional organizations. Donors. Humanitarian and development organizations.

Not just gender-based violence responders.

Leaders must engage with service providers gathering information and data on needs and priorities from community-based protection groups and women's groups.

These inputs must be included in Interagency Standing Committee guidance, Humanitarian Country Team Compacts, Humanitarian Needs Overviews and Response Plans.

We must also act on lessons learned on how humanitarian crises impact women, girls, boys and men differently, and adjust our course as necessary.

We know that during and after conflict, female-headed households increase significantly. They are also often the most impoverished. In Jordan, 39 per cent of Syrian households are headed by women.

Evidence also tells us that 1 in 3 women will experience some form of physical or sexual violence in her lifetime. The likelihood is worse if the woman has a disability.

In humanitarian contexts, trafficking, early and forced marriage, intimate partner violence, transactional sex, and sexual violence are all too common.

And we are seeing some of the ways in which COVID-19 is exacerbating gender-based violence.

In Somalia and Colombia, there has been a 50 and 79 per cent rise, respectively, in the number of calls to domestic violence and support hotlines.

Domestic violence-related calls to police in Kenya have increased.

Yet in Ethiopia, Tanzania and Iraq, to name a few, movement restrictions have played a role in the reduction of calls to support services.

In Nigeria and Cameroon, there are concerns about the rise in sexual exploitation and sexual violence against women working in the informal labour market due to a loss of livelihoods.

These are some of the reasons why we must prioritise and fund services for survivors of all forms of gender-based violence, including sexual exploitation and abuse. And promote the leadership and meaningful participation of women in humanitarian decision making.

We must address gender inequality.

My office, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), is playing its part in mitigating, responding to and preventing gender-based violence in humanitarian emergencies. By protecting women and girls and ensuring that their voices and experiences are heard. And that their leadership is promoted.

Since co-hosting in May last year, with the Government of Norway, the Oslo conference on ending Sexual and Gender-based violence, OCHA and our co-host are tracking progress made by Member States and organisations on hundreds of political, policy and practice commitments, and financial commitments, to collectively strengthen accountability for addressing gender-based violence. We hope to share these results at the General Assembly.

We are prioritising gender equality and addressing gender-based violence in response to the pandemic, through the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19.

We are doing this because responding to gender-based violence reduces suffering and saves lives.

ENDS