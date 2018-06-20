20 Jun 2018

Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, Remarks at ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment High-Level discussion on: addressing the impact of armed conflict on children – strengthening the response to meet children’s needs

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 20 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (33.1 KB)

As delivered

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is great to be moderating today’s session.

You will all have seen the 2018 Secretary-General’s report on the protection of civilians in armed conflict, in which he wrote that the current situation of children in armed conflict “reveals a state of unrelenting horror and suffering affecting millions of women, children and men across all conflicts.” In conflict situations, children are disproportionately affected.

Other reports are saying the same thing. A recent report by Save the Children notes that the number of children living in conflict zones has increased by three quarters since the early 1990s when it was around 200 million, to reach more than 357 million children in 2016.

This is around 1 in 6 of the world’s children.

There are multiple ways that children’s lives are ruined by conflict.

They are forced into armed groups.

They are sexually exploited and abused.

They are forced out of their schools.

And they have their childhood robbed from them in multiple other ways.

We could spend whole of this morning’s session listing the abuses against children in situations of armed conflict. But we also have an opportunity here to talk about solutions, and how to tackle some of these problems. So, there are reasons for hope amid all the horror.

I hope that today we are going to hear from organizations on what they are doing to make a difference for children.

Thank you.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.