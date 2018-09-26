Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock remarks at “The Central Emergency Response Fund: a fund for all by all” High-Level Event in the Margins of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly

UN Headquarters, New York, 26 September 2018

As delivered

Let me offer five points of summary from the discussion.

Firstly, CERF is the first and aspires to continue to be the fastest. It was the first contributor to the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of Congo in March/April this year. Just a few days after the massive influx of Rohingya to Cox’s Bazar from 25th August last year, CERF was one of the first to make an allocation. And CERF was one of the first to leverage funds for the hurricanes in the Caribbean last September.

Secondly the CERF is coordinated, collective and joint. And that is an important strength, as the Secretary-General said at the beginning of today’s event.

Thirdly the CERF addresses the forgotten. One third of CERF resources go to the most under-funded of our humanitarian appeals. We will shortly be making a new allocation to the under-funded crises. The value for money of investing in under-funded crises is particularly high because the marginal value of resources in these crises is large.

Fourth, if we progress towards meeting the US $1 billion funding target, that will mean the CERF is only about 7 per cent of the total humanitarian funds raised through the UN system each year. But as Kelly Clements said, that 7 per cent helps leverage and reinforce the effectiveness of the remaining 93 per cent. A good example of how we can use CERF to support effectiveness of activities that are funded in other ways is its support to scale up a single operational platform for IOM and UNHCR, to help countries receiving refugees from Venezuela.

Finally, we are determined to continue to make CERF better.

Firstly, bigger would be better.

Secondly the focus that lots of you have spoken about of having early action when a crisis is coming and using the anticipatory technologies that many have referred to.

Thirdly, through a growing focus on results and analytics, especially when it comes to reporting back to each of your what your countries have contributed.

Fourth, we want to continue to innovate. We are determined to keep up with the world as it changes, and that will ensure the CERF retains its place at the cusp of effective lifesaving assistance. We will not rest on our laurels.

We will be bringing everyone together at the end of the year for a fundraising event. A productive use of your time between now and then is to think about what you can bring to that event.

Thank you.