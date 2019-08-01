UNDAC Induction Course: Helping 30 international relief workers to be ready for an emergency

Preparedness is essential for effective emergency response. What better way to be ready for an emergency than simulating one? This is what happened last week at the two-week United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) Global Induction Course in Sentul, Indonesia, where TSF provided a satellite connection and technical support.

As confirmed by Peter Muller, UNDAC Global Lead at UNOCHA, TSF’s presence is important in this kind of trainings: “It is important that in the training TSF is there to expose new UNDAC members to the capabilities and services that TSF can provide to set up coordination structure and communications very early in a response.”

This time, after a first theoretical week where participants learnt more about emergency missions, the second week consisted in the simulation of a real disaster response mission. Divided into four teams, the participants simulated the operations they would have to carry out during a real emergency. During the exercise, TSF offered the same kind of support it provides during real emergencies: a satellite connection for humanitarian coordination.

This training was organised by the Emergency Response Support Branch (ERSB) of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in collaboration with the government of Indonesia. 30 humanitarian professionals from more than 15 countries participated. They work for national disaster response departments in their respective countries, United Nations agencies (like WHO, FAO, WFP or IOM), and other national or international relief organisations.

TSF’s presence allowed them to better understand the needs they will face once in the field and the support they can receive by each humanitarian organisation they will find on the ground. All of the interviewed participants affirmed that TSF’s service has helped them to improve the efficacy of their work during the simulation, as confirmed by Cristina, training beneficiary: “This connectivity is essential for us, especially during the first days of mission. We need to receive external information, share data and communicate within the team in the field. It is also very important for our coordination and security.”