Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2617 (2021), Security Council Renews Mandate of Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate for Four Years

SC/14756

The Security Council, acting through its written silence procedure today, renewed the mandate of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), the expert body that supports the United Nations counter-terrorism architecture until 31 December 2025, with an interim review slated to be conducted in December 2023.

In a 30 December videoconference meeting, Abdou Abarry (Niger), Council President for December, announced the unanimous adoption of resolution 2617 (2021) (to be issued as document S/RES/2617(2021)), through which the Council renewed CTED’s mandate as a special political mission under the policy guidance of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, which was created by resolution 1373 (2001), following the 11 September terrorist attacks in the United States.

Against that backdrop, the Council underscored that neutral, expert assessment of the implementation of resolutions 1373 (2001), 1624 (2005), 2178 (2014), and other relevant resolutions, is the core function of CTED. The analysis and recommendations from these assessments are an invaluable aid to Member States in identifying and addressing gaps in implementation and capacity.

By other terms, the Council reiterated the essential role of CTED within the United Nations to identify and assess issues, trends and developments relating to the implementation of resolution 1373 (2001), among other relevant resolutions, and in cooperation with the Office of Counter-Terrorism, to support balanced implementation of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. It called for strengthened efforts to address the evolving threat of foreign terrorist fighters and counter terrorist travel — including through the collection, use and sharing of Advance Passenger Information, Passenger Name Record data, and biometrics, and the watch-listing of known or suspected terrorists, and to provide a report on global implementation of those provisions by December 2022.

Recognizing the benefits of country visits, the Council requested CTED, within six months — and in consultation with the Counter-Terrorism Committee — to make recommendations on the implementation of its mandate, with reference to the effectiveness, timeliness and impact of its country visits, assessments and recommendations on the counter-terrorism policies and practices of Member States.

The Council further directed CTED to report to the Counter-Terrorism Committee by 30 March 2023 on ways to continue strengthening its assessment process, including through considering targeted and focused follow-up visits as complements to its comprehensive assessments, using, as appropriate and bearing in mind CTED’s global mandate, a risk-based approach in response to evolving threats.

For information media. Not an official record.