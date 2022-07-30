UNAIDS welcomes the life-saving results of PEPFAR funding and programmes

MONTREAL, CANADA 29 July 2022 —The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) welcomes the latest data released by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which demonstrate the life-saving impact of PEPFAR funding and programmes on countries and communities. UNAIDS also applauds the continued, strong bipartisan leadership of the United States in the global response to HIV.

“PEPFAR’s latest impressive results show the outstanding impact and unique contributions of the United States to meeting the 2025 global HIV targets,” said Winnie Byanyima, UNAIDS Executive Director. "At a moment when some other bilateral donors retreated from their global commitments, the United States Administration and Congress continued to give strong, and critical support to PEPFAR, enabling countries to transition from epidemic control towards ending their AIDS epidemics,” said Ms Byanyima. “Together we are rallying other donors to follow the United States’s example.”

PEPFAR announced the new data on the opening day of the 24th International AIDS Conference, presenting the life-saving impact of PEPFAR investments and programmatic support to partner countries.

Ambassador John Nkengasong, United States Global AIDS Coordinator and Special Representative for Health Diplomacy said, “Comprehensive HIV prevention and treatment programmes have always been a priority for PEPFAR. Through the reduction of incidence and prevalence of HIV among adolescent girls and young women, women of childbearing age, and adult men, an additional 3.5 million babies were born HIV free between 2004 to 2021 and a total of 5.5 million babies have been born HIV-free as a result of PEPFAR and its partners.”

PEPFAR’s statement can be read at https://www.state.gov/pepfar-shows-impact-with-5-5-million-babies-born-hiv-free-due-to-comprehensive-program-efforts/