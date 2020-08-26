UNAIDS calls on governments to strengthen HIV-sensitive social protection responses to the COVID-19 pandemic

Purpose

UNAIDS calls on governments to live up to their 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development commitment to leave no one behind by strengthening social protection systems, including the set of minimum standards known as “floors”, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and by enhancing the responsiveness of social protection systems to people’s basic and changing needs and vulnerabilities—in particular for people living with, at risk of and affected by HIV, including key populations1 and young people, women and girls, people living with disabilities, refugees, asylum seekers, migrants and populations in a state of food insecurity or malnourishment and in humanitarian settings.

These groups of people are among the high-risk populations for COVID-19 and are especially vulnerable to economic, spatial and social inequalities and disruptions in the provision of, and effective access to, basic services and social assistance.

Rationale

The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented health, development and humanitarian crisis. Governments have been challenged to envisage and roll out substantive responses to reach the most vulnerable and marginalized. Social protection systems are an indispensable part of a coordinated policy response to the unfolding crisis and, in particular, the set of minimum safeguards on which they are grounded, known as “floors”. Social protection floors are nationally defined sets of basic guarantees that should ensure, as a minimum, that, over the life cycle, all in need have access to essential health care and to basic income security that together ensure effective access to goods and services. Within the context of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, social protection plays an integral role in eradicating chronic poverty (Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target 1.3), narrowing gender and social inequalities (SDG targets 5.4 and 10.4) and achieving universal health coverage (SDG target 3.8) in alignment with international consensus on national social protection floors, as described above. Currently, approximately 55% of the worlds population have NO social protection coverage. Government responses to COVID-19 should pay critical attention to the populations left behind in the HIV response in the effort to socially protect them.

People living with HIV and tuberculosis (TB) are being significantly impacted by COVID-19.

Modelling has estimated the potential catastrophic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, with increases of up to 10%, 20% and 36% projected deaths for HIV, TB and malaria patients, respectively, over the next five years.