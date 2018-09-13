UNAIDS again commended as the only UN body to meet or exceed all requirements of the UN Action Plan on Gender Equality

For the second year in a row, UNAIDS has been recognized for meeting or exceeding all of the performance indicators of the United Nations System-Wide Action Plan on Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-SWAP). UNAIDS was the first United Nations entity to achieve this and remains the only one to date.

In a letter sent by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women, to Michel Sidibé, Executive Director of UNAIDS, she congratulates UNAIDS for achieving gender parity at the professional and higher levels, as well as for having mainstreamed gender equality work objectives and learning objectives into its performance management tools.

Since the inception of UN-SWAP in 2012, UNAIDS has demonstrated continued progress and remains committed to continuing to improve its UN-SWAP scoring. In the UNAIDS Secretariat Gender Action Plan 2018–2023, launched in June of this year, the organization set a series of targets that will help to ensure that UNAIDS sustains and advances its commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women in the workplace.

The targets include:

Target 1: 50:50 gender parity across all staff levels and categories.

Target 2: 100% of staff at all levels set a work and learning objective on gender.

Target 3: 100% of eligible UNAIDS female staff to participate in the UNAIDS Women’s Leadership Programme and 100% of eligible UNAIDS staff to participate in the Mentoring Programme for Women.

Target 4: 100% compliance with the UN-SWAP 2.0 framework.

UN-SWAP is a United Nations system-wide accountability framework designed to measure, monitor and drive progress towards a common set of standards for the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

QUOTES

“UNAIDS is proud to have not only achieved full compliance with UN-SWAP, but to also continue to improve year on year. We are committed to building an organization where gender equality is at the centre of what we do and how we operate, and UN-SWAP is helping us to do that by providing us with concrete benchmarks.”

MICHEL SIDIBÉ EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, UNAIDS