UN Women’s engagement in support of counter terrorism and prevention of violent extremism

This publication addresses the importance of having a proactive gender-responsive framework for countering terrorism (CT) and preventing violent extremism (PVE). UN Women’s gender-responsive framework is grounded in human rights frameworks and applies the principles of conflict sensitivity. UN Women’s support focuses on capacity building, inclusive processes, and people-centric approaches to CT and PVE, and it seeks a whole-of-government and whole-of-society engagement.

However, there are normative, policy-related, programmatic challenges and risks attached to counter-terrorism and PVE engagement. UN Women’s agenda in upholding and promoting women’s rights within this complex and dynamic thematic area can only be advanced by responding to these challenges and risks.

This publication offers guidance to UN Women's community of practice to carry out due diligence, measures that respond to challenges identified, and most importantly, to support risk-aware decision-making at all levels.

As such, and drawing on the discussions from the community of practice virtual workshop and analysis undertaken of UN Women’s engagement in counter-terrorism and prevention of violent extremism at all levels, the policy brief review makes recommendations for UN Women’s community of practice to consider in future relevant programming and policy support.