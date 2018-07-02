UN Women Annual Report 2017–2018

The Annual Report documents UN Women’s work to foster women’s empowerment and gender equality around the world. It highlights some of the organization’s initiatives during the year and provides summary financial statements, a list of new programmes and projects, and contact information.

The time is now! At a historic time when women’s activism is galvanized around #Metoo, #TimesUp and other movements, around the world UN Women supports women politicians, lawmakers, farmers, small business owners, civil society activists and many others to claim their rights and to be heard. This year’s annual report report highlights some of the key results achieved in 2017–2018 in strengthening global norms and standards, increasing women’s leadership and political participation, enhancing economic empowerment, ending violence against women and girls, engaging women in all aspects of peace, security and humanitarian actions, and making gender equality central to national development planning and budgeting.