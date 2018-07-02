02 Jul 2018

UN Women Annual Report 2017–2018

Report
from UN Women
Published on 18 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.56 MB)

The Annual Report documents UN Women’s work to foster women’s empowerment and gender equality around the world. It highlights some of the organization’s initiatives during the year and provides summary financial statements, a list of new programmes and projects, and contact information.

The time is now! At a historic time when women’s activism is galvanized around #Metoo, #TimesUp and other movements, around the world UN Women supports women politicians, lawmakers, farmers, small business owners, civil society activists and many others to claim their rights and to be heard. This year’s annual report report highlights some of the key results achieved in 2017–2018 in strengthening global norms and standards, increasing women’s leadership and political participation, enhancing economic empowerment, ending violence against women and girls, engaging women in all aspects of peace, security and humanitarian actions, and making gender equality central to national development planning and budgeting.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.