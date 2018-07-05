05 Jul 2018

UN takes a right step in combating atrocity crimes

Report
from UN News Service, Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect
Published on 29 Jul 2018

29 June 2018

R2P, shorthand for the Responsibility to Protect, has been a guiding principle for well over a decade, but only now has it become an official agenda item at the UN General Assembly.

According to Adama Dieng, the Secretary-General's Special Adviser for the Prevention of Genocide, this makes 2018 an historic year.

In June, Mr. Dieng spoke to Liz Scaffidi about the importance of R2P, and how it has gained traction over the years.

