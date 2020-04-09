UN-supported initiative releases business guide on COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the world is facing an unprecedented challenge that affects people, communities and economies everywhere. While the pandemic is, above all, a health crisis, it also has significant socioeconomic implications that are particularly devastating to micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises.

In collaboration with the United Nations Global Compact and in consultation with UN colleagues, the Connecting Business initiative has updated the UN Business Guide on COVID-19, providing guidance for the private sector. Business leaders globally are being encouraged to support communities and companies affected by COVID-19, and take internal measures to contain the pandemic.

Read more on OCHA.