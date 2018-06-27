UN-SPIDER May 2018 Updates

Applications open for United Nations International Conference on Space-based Technologies for Disaster Risk Reduction

The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and the Ministry of Emergency Management of the People's Republic of China (MEM) will hold this year's International Conference on Space-based Technologies for Disaster Risk Reduction from 24 to 26 October 2018 in Beijing, China.

The conference, entitled "Enhancing Disaster Preparedness for Effective Emergency Response", is implemented under the United Nations Platform for Space-based Information for Disaster Management and Emergency Response (UNSPIDER) through its Beijing Office.

UNOOSA and Jaxa deploy first KiboCUBE satellite as part of capacity-building initiative

The United Nations Office of Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) deployed its first cube satellite on 11 May 2018 as part of a joint cooperation programme called KiboCUBE. The KiboCUBE programme is a capacity-building initiative which enables educational or research institutions from developing countries to deploy cube satellites (CubeSats) from the Japanese Experiment Module (Kibo) of the International Space Station (ISS). It has been designed to support United Nations Member States that do not have sufficient funding available for such activities.

EvIDENz project conducts second stakeholder workshop in Ukraine

Experts from UN-SPIDER, the United Nations University Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS), the Centre for Remote Sensing of Land Surfaces (ZFL) of the University of Bonn, and the Space Research Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and of the National Space Agency of Ukraine (SRI NASU-SSAU) have convened in Kiev for a stakeholder workshop in the context of their joint project named "Earth-observation-based Information Products for Drought Risk on a National Basis" (EvIDENz). The event, which took place form 14 to 16 May, brought together key decision-makers, operational technical audiences from the agricultural sector, the economic and the disaster risk reduction communities, space agencies, and research and technology entities.

