14 Mar 2018

UN-SPIDER February 2018 Updates

Report
from UN Office for Outer Space Affairs
Published on 28 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.66 MB)

UN-SPIDER participates in MOBILISE events in Colombo

UN-SPIDER participated in a workshop and conference organized by the MOBILISE project in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The project, implemented in Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Malaysia, brings together academic institutions from the United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Malaysia, as well as government agencies involved in disaster risk reduction and emergency response efforts. More than fifty participants from a variety of institutions convened in Colombo for the events, which took place from 27 February to 1 March.

UNOOSA activation privileges for International Charter augmented to include national disaster risk management agencies

The International Charter "Space and Major Disasters" has augmented the activation privileges of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA). Under the new arrangement, UNOOSA, through its UN-SPIDER programme, can request the activation of the Charter on behalf of national disaster risk management (DRM) organizations in the framework of the Universal Access Trial Initiative.

