UN Secretary-General's Spokesman - on the occasion of the 50th ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

Today, the conditions for the entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons were met further to the deposit with the Secretary-General of the 50th instrument of ratification or accession of the Treaty. In accordance with its article 15 (1), the Treaty shall enter into force on 22 January 2021.

The Secretary-General commends the States that have ratified the Treaty and salutes the work of civil society, which has been instrumental in facilitating the negotiation and ratification of the Treaty. Entry-into-force is a tribute to the survivors of nuclear explosions and tests, many of whom advocated for this Treaty.

The entry-into-force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is the culmination of a worldwide movement to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons. It represents a meaningful commitment towards the total elimination of nuclear weapons, which remains the highest disarmament priority of the United Nations.

The Secretary-General looks forward to carrying out the functions assigned to him by the Treaty.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General