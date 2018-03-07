07 Mar 2018

UN Secretary-General Must List Forces From Afghanistan, the Congo, Israel, and Myanmar in Annual Shame List for Child Violations

Report
from Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict
Published on 06 Mar 2018 View Original

NEW YORK – Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict today called on the UN Secretary-General to include state security forces from seven conflict situations in his annual list of perpetrators of grave violations of children’s rights. Watchlist also asked the UN chief to investigate armed forces and groups from four additional countries for possible abuses.

“The Secretary - General’s annual report is an indispensable tool for stopping heinous crimes against children, but it can only remain credible if it list s all the guilty parties,” said Dragica Mikavica, Watchlist’s UN advocacy officer.

“UN budget cuts and reforms that are de-prioritizing child protection also threaten to undermine accountability.”

Watchlist issued its annual recommendations in a 20 - page policy note: https://watchlist.org/publications/credible-list-recommendations-2018-annual-report-children-armed-conflict-listings/

Watchlist held a press conference to announce its recommendations at 10am on Tuesday, March 6, at UN headquarters in New York.

The annual report on children and armed conflict, which will cover the 2017 calendar year, is expected to be issued later this year. After reviewing violations, Watchlist called on the following state security forces to be added to the list of perpetrators :

  • Afghanistan:
    Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and Pro-Government militias

  • Central African Republic :
    Front populaire pour la renaissance de la Centrafrique (FPRC) in coalition with the Mouvement patriotique pour la Centrafrique (MPC), as well as Union pour la paix en Centrafrique (UPC)

  • Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): Police nationale congolaise (PNC)

  • Israel and Palestine: Israel Defense Forces (IDF)

  • Mali: Coordination of Azawad Movement (CMA)

  • Myanmar: State Security Forces (Tatmadaw)

  • South Sudan: Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA - IO)

Watchlist also called on the UN chief to determine whether the following parties should be added: the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and other Kurdish Groups in Iraq; the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISON), International Coalitions in Syria, and Armed Forces of the Philippines. Additionally, Watchlist recommended that an assessment mission be conducted in Ukraine.

In light of recent UN peacekeeping budget cuts and reforms that compromise child protection, Watchlist also stressed the need for the UN to have sufficient and dedicated resources for monitoring and reporting these violations, as well as specialized expertise within UN political and peacekeeping missions.

Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict is a New York-based global coalition that serves to end violations against children in armed conflict and guarantee their rights. For more information: https://watchlist.org/

