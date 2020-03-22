UN Secretary-General to launch COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan

WHO: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore

WHAT: Launch of the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan

WHEN: Wednesday 25 March 2020. Opening remarks and presentation of the plan from 1000-1030. Media Q&A 1030-1045. EST

WHERE: Virtual launch event

On 25 March, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will launch a COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan. The Secretary-General will be joined by the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

We anticipate making embargoed copies of the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan available on Tuesday 24 March. UN-accredited journalists have the opportunity to submit questions to members of the panel in advance. These will be put to the panel during the launch event by the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming.

If you would like to submit a question, please send your name, outlet and brief question to Zoe Paxton, OCHA Head of Media and Spokesperson, at zoe.paxton@un.org by 0900 on Wednesday 25 March.

The launch event will be webcast on http://webtv.un.org/

For further details, and interview requests for USG Lowcock, please contact:

Zoe Paxton OCHA New York, zoe.paxton@un.org, +1 917 297 1542

Jens Laerke, OCHA Geneva, laerke@un.org, +41 79 472 9750