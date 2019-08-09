UN Secretary-General appoints new members to CERF’s Advisory Group

(New York, 09 August 2019) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed seven new members to the Advisory Group of the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2005, the 19-member Advisory Group provides policy guidance and advice on the use and impact of CERF to the Secretary-General through the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, who manages the fund on the Secretary-General’s behalf.

The new members are:

• Mr. Md Abdul Hannan, Honorary Adviser to the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) of the Bangladesh National Parliament

• Dr. Thomas Zahneisen, Director for Humanitarian Assistance, German Federal Foreign Office

• Ms. Marriët Schuurman, Director of the Stabilisation and Humanitarian Aid Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands

• Ms. Yngvild Berggrav, Policy Director, Section for Humanitarian Affairs, Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

• Ms. Noralyn Jubaira-Baja, Chief of Mission Class I, Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs,

Head of the Office of the United Nations and International Organizations

• Ms. Amanda Magambo, Head of Civilian Component at the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre (URDCC)

• Mr. Saud Al Shamsi, Deputy Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations

“I thank the departing members for their service and welcome the new members to CERF’s Advisory Group. The Advisory Group provides vital strategic guidance that helps CERF fulfil its mandate in an increasingly challenging humanitarian context,” Lowcock said.

Each year, CERF provides over half a billion dollars in funding for life-saving humanitarian assistance to tens of millions of people. For more than a decade CERF grants have enabled UN agencies, funds and programmes, and their implementing partners to provide life-saving assistance across the globe.

On average, CERF grants have helped humanitarian partners each year deliver critical health care to 13 million people, water and sanitation to 10.3 million people, food assistance to 6.6 million people, protection to 4.3 million people, agriculture support to 3.5 million people, nutrition programmes for 2.3 million people and shelter to 1.9 million people. In addition, CERF supports services for refugees and displaced people, mine action, emergency education and camp management for millions of people in need. The Advisory Group is key to managing the fund efficiently and ensuring that assistance reaches those most in need.

