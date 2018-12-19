19 Dec 2018

UN Secretary-General on the Adoption of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 19 Dec 2018 View Original

I welcome the adoption by the General Assembly of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. The Compact is a non-legally binding agreement that reaffirms the foundational principles of our global community, including national sovereignty and universal human rights, while pointing the way toward humane and sensible action to benefit countries of origin, transit and destination as well as migrants themselves.

At a time when international cooperation is more important than ever, this new Global Compact provides a platform for precisely that. It calls for greater solidarity with migrants in situations of appalling vulnerability and abuse. It underscores the need to anticipate future trends, from labour markets to the impacts of climate change. And it highlights the imperative of devising more legal pathways for migration, which would also help to crack down on trafficking and exploitation.

I thank all who have helped to bring this landmark step to fruition: the current President of the General Assembly and her predecessor; the co-facilitators; my Special Representative; and our many partners, including civil society, migrants, diaspora communities, the private sector, trade unions, academic experts and municipal leaders. I welcome the overwhelming global support for this Compact. I hope that those countries that have chosen to remain outside the process will come to see the Compact’s value and join this venture.

Leadership will be crucial in bringing the Compact to life, and in avoiding the myths and disparaging discourse that have become all too frequent. The newly established United Nations Migration Network stands ready to support Member States and all our partners as we strive together, in a spirit of respect and common purpose, to make migration work for all.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.