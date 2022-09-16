UN releases $100 million for underfunded humanitarian crises

(Geneva/New York, 16 September 2022): United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths today released US$100 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to boost underfunded humanitarian operations in 11 countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East.

As people’s lives and livelihoods are threatened by conflict, climate emergencies, hunger and forced displacement, we need to assist 204 million of the most vulnerable people around the world.

Funding requirements reached $49.5 billion this year, and with $17.6 billion received so far, the gap is nearly $32 billion — the widest it has ever been. This leaves millions of families without life-saving support, especially in crises with little international attention.

CERF funding helps to fill the gap and address funding imbalances. Today’s allocation will now help scale up humanitarian operations in Yemen ($20 million), South Sudan ($14 million),

Myanmar ($10 million) and Nigeria ($10 million).

Funding will also go to Bangladesh ($9 million), Uganda ($8 million), Venezuela ($8 million),

Mali ($7 million), Cameroon ($6 million), Mozambique ($5 million) and Algeria ($3 million).

With this additional funding, CERF has allocated a record $250 million so far this year through its Underfunded Emergencies window.

“Millions of people suffer unprecedented hardship in conflicts, droughts, floods and other humanitarian emergencies where the scale of needs has vastly outpaced the resources we have available. This CERF allocation will address that head on,” said Mr. Griffiths. “I thank the donors who have already generously pledged $502 million for CERF this year, and I urge all donors to continue to focus on these underfunded crises. Your sustained support means humanitarian organizations can reach more people and save more lives.”

CERF is one of the fastest and smartest instruments available to help people affected by crises.

Managed by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the fund enables timely, effective and life-saving humanitarian action by UN agencies and others to kick-start or reinforce emergency response anywhere it is required. Funding decisions for underfunded emergencies are based on detailed analysis of more than 90 humanitarian indicators and wide consultation with stakeholders.

Since its creation by the UN General Assembly in 2005, and with generous contributions from 130 Member States and observers, as well as other donors including private individuals, CERF has assisted hundreds of millions of people with more than $8 billion across more than 110 countries and territories. This includes more than $2.7 billion to underfunded crises. CERF has an annual funding target of $1 billion.

For further information:

In Geneva, Jens Laerke, laerke@un.org, +41 79 472 9750