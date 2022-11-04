UN peacekeeping and CPAS: an experiment in performance assessment and mission planning

By Daniel Forti

Executive Summary

Since 2018, the UN Department of Peace Operations’ (DPO) Division for Policy, Evaluation and Training (DPET) has been rolling out the Comprehensive Planning and Performance Assessment System (CPAS) across all UN peacekeeping operations. CPAS sets out a framework for mission officials to interrogate how their operations impact stakeholders and processes in the country and whether these impacts are helping missions achieve their mandated priorities. While DPET has developed a standard methodology for CPAS, missions have tailored it to their own contexts and needs.

CPAS is a multifaceted system that engages many parts of missions’ operations, but it has had a particularly notable impact in three areas: data collection and analysis, impact assessment, and mission planning. CPAS has helped missions collect both quantitative and qualitative data on their performance and impact more regularly, centralize this data, easily visualize it, and analyze longer-term trends. At the same time, missions have continued to face challenges related to the collection, quality, and interpretation of data.

CPAS’s contributions to mission-wide impact assessments are among its most impactful, clearly understood, and widely accepted contributions. CPAS offers a clear methodology and diverse tools to help missions undertake impact assessments to complement their traditional narrative-based reporting and analysis. However, CPAS impact assessments can be time-intensive, and they do not always clearly feed into external reporting.

Compared with its well-understood value as an impact-assessment tool, CPAS’s role in the mission planning process faces much greater scrutiny within missions and throughout headquarters. Although CPAS has the potential to help missions improve strategic planning, thus far it has had less impact in shaping how missions adjust their priorities or plan future operations.

Several cross-cutting issues have had an impact on how missions understand, implement, and value CPAS, including: mission-wide integration; mission leadership and mission-wide ownership; capacities and skill sets; CPAS’s alignment with other peacekeeping planning tools; thematic priorities for UN peacekeeping; and dynamics between UN headquarters and field missions.

CPAS is a worthwhile and imperfect experiment in UN peacekeeping that has challenged missions to rethink how they assess performance and undertake strategic planning. With CPAS now operational in all peacekeeping operations, the following recommendations are intended to help missions, headquarters, and member states sustain CPAS into the future: