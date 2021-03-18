UN Network on Migration Launches “Migration Network Hub”, a Knowledge and Solutions Platform on the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration

Geneva – The United Nations Network on Migration launches today (18/03) the Migration Network Hub. It is the first knowledge platform and connection hub that supports UN Member States in the implementation, follow-up and review of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM).

This tool is intended to share migration knowledge, expertise, good practices and initiatives related to the GCM among Member States, practitioners and the UN system. Through a community of practice, users can participate in online discussions with peers, attend webinars, share resources and publications and showcase flagship initiatives.

Later this year, via the platform, governments will have access to migration-related services and support.

“Working collaboratively on migration is a founding principle of the Global Compact for Migration. The launch of the Hub is a milestone in this regard as it allows us to work better together, learn from each other’s experiences and exchange ideas on how to foster the implementation of the Compact at all levels,” said António Vitorino, Director-general of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Coordinator of the United Nations Network on Migration.

The Hub provides high-quality, curated content, analysis and information on all aspects of migration as covered in the GCM. Peer review ensures quality control, so content approved for inclusion is relevant, up-to-date and in line with the GCM and its guiding principles.

Recognizing that building the capacity of Member States and other stakeholders plays an important step towards achieving its 23 objectives, the GCM called for the creation of the Migration Network Hub as part of a capacity-building mechanism that also includes the Migration Multi-Partner Trust Fund. The Hub is also part of the UN Network on Migration’s efforts to bring greater cohesion to the work of the UN system on migration.

A needs assessment was conducted by the Migration Policy Institute on behalf of the United Nations Network on Migration to design the platform and understand the existing gaps and challenges faced by researchers and practitioners. One key challenge mentioned by those surveyed was the proliferation of competing (and sometimes contradictory) information on migration.

The platform is accessible here.

The United Nations Network on Migration was established to ensure effective, timely and coordinated system-wide support to Member States in their implementation, follow-up and review of the GCM.

For more information, please contact Susanne Melde at IOM at smelde@iom.int or Florence Kim at the secretariat of the UN Network on Migration: fkim@iom.int; +41 79 748 0395.