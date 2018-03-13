UN Migration Agency Receives USD 30.5 Million from Japan for Humanitarian Support

Tokyo – The Government of Japan has donated USD 30.5 million to support IOM, the UN Migration Agency, in its 2018 operations – assisting vulnerable migrants such as displaced persons, refugees, returnees and affected communities, in the midst of various conflicts and crises continuing around the world. With this donation, Japan will also support increasing the capacity of various governments in their humanitarian border management efforts.

Almost half of the contribution (USD 14 million) has been allocated to support IOM programmes in Sub-Saharan Africa, including in Sudan, the Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Sierra Leone, Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Lesotho.

In Asia, the Japanese funding will be used to respond to the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh, and will be put towards the provision of shelter, health assistance, and alternative fuels so as to preserve the forestry surrounding refugee sites. It will also assist vulnerable Afghan returnees from Iran with life-saving post-arrival humanitarian assistance, and fund the returns of skilled nationals from Iran.

The Government of Japan has provided substantial funding for IOM activities in the Middle East and North Africa, specifically in Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. Specific portions of the funding were designated for the regional response to the Syrian crisis, assistance to internally displaced persons in Iraq and improved border management in Libya.

In Ukraine, the Japanese funding will support IOM’s efforts to enhance social cohesion amongst selected communities in the conflict affected Donbas region.

The Government of Japan remains a strong partner of IOM. Its generous support has helped strengthen the organization’s humanitarian, transition, recovery, and peace building programmes, including through the delivery of immediate lifesaving relief; community stabilization and early recovery activities; emergency return and reintegration assistance for migrants caught in crises.

