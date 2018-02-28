28 Feb 2018

UN Migration Agency Publishes Pilot Portfolio in International Aid Transparency Initiative Registry

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 28 Feb 2018 View Original

Geneva – IOM, the UN Migration Agency, published for the first time today (28/02) a portfolio of financial and project information in the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI) Registry. IOM joined the IATI in March 2017, and has achieved its commitment to begin publishing information in the IATI standardized format within a year of joining the Initiative.

IATI is a voluntary, multi-stakeholder initiative working to improve the transparency of aid, development, and humanitarian resources to increase their effectiveness in tackling poverty. It brings together donor and recipient countries, civil society organizations, and other experts who work to increase the transparency and openness of aid.

IOM decided to join the IATI as a result of its institutional commitment to transparency and accountability towards all of its constituents including Member States, beneficiaries, academia, partner organizations and the general public. The publication gives all stakeholders access to IOM data in accordance with the IATI standard.

“Preparing for the publication of this pilot portfolio has allowed us to learn and understand the importance of information shared under the IATI standard and represents a key milestone in IOM’s realization of its commitment to transparency,” said IOM Director General, William Lacy Swing. “This is a great and necessary start of the process,” he added.

In the coming months, IOM will continue adapting its internal systems to facilitate the publication of larger volumes of data on IATI. IOM is also developing a data visualization web portal, which is expected to be launched later this year.

IOM works to help ensure the orderly and humane management of migration, to promote international cooperation on migration issues, to promote and protect the rights of migrants, as well as to provide humanitarian assistance to migrants in need, including refugees and internally displaced people.

To learn more about IATI, please visit: https://www.aidtransparency.net/

For more information, please contact Jorge Galindo, IOM HQ, Tel: +41227179205, Email: jgalindo@iom.int

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.