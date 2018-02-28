UN Migration Agency Publishes Pilot Portfolio in International Aid Transparency Initiative Registry

Geneva – IOM, the UN Migration Agency, published for the first time today (28/02) a portfolio of financial and project information in the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI) Registry. IOM joined the IATI in March 2017, and has achieved its commitment to begin publishing information in the IATI standardized format within a year of joining the Initiative.

IATI is a voluntary, multi-stakeholder initiative working to improve the transparency of aid, development, and humanitarian resources to increase their effectiveness in tackling poverty. It brings together donor and recipient countries, civil society organizations, and other experts who work to increase the transparency and openness of aid.

IOM decided to join the IATI as a result of its institutional commitment to transparency and accountability towards all of its constituents including Member States, beneficiaries, academia, partner organizations and the general public. The publication gives all stakeholders access to IOM data in accordance with the IATI standard.

“Preparing for the publication of this pilot portfolio has allowed us to learn and understand the importance of information shared under the IATI standard and represents a key milestone in IOM’s realization of its commitment to transparency,” said IOM Director General, William Lacy Swing. “This is a great and necessary start of the process,” he added.

In the coming months, IOM will continue adapting its internal systems to facilitate the publication of larger volumes of data on IATI. IOM is also developing a data visualization web portal, which is expected to be launched later this year.

IOM works to help ensure the orderly and humane management of migration, to promote international cooperation on migration issues, to promote and protect the rights of migrants, as well as to provide humanitarian assistance to migrants in need, including refugees and internally displaced people.

To learn more about IATI, please visit: https://www.aidtransparency.net/

