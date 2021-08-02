UN launches #TheHumanRace against the climate crisis clock

The UN and popular exercise app Strava team up to challenge the world to log 100 minutes of physical activity to carry an urgent climate message to world leaders

To get the world racing against the climate crisis clock, the UN’s humanitarian office, UNOCHA, today (2 August) launches #TheHumanRace – a global challenge for climate action in solidarity with people in the world’s most disaster-prone countries and those hardest hit by climate change.

The climate emergency is wreaking havoc across the world at a scale that people and humanitarian organizations on the front lines cannot manage.

Droughts, heatwaves, raging wildfires and horrific floods are shattering the lives of millions of people. News media is filled with stories of people losing their homes, their livelihoods and their lives. And this is just a glimpse of what lies ahead if we fail to act on climate change. Time is running out.

#TheHumanRace is taking place with support from some of the biggest names in sports, and in partnership with other UN agencies, non-governmental organizations, the Red Cross Movement and climate activists.

Hosted on the leading exercise app Strava, #TheHumanRace will challenge users around the world to run, ride, swim, walk or do any activity of their choice for a cumulative 100 minutes between 16 and 31 August in solidarity with the world's most vulnerable people. Anyone unable to take part physically can also sign up to support our call to action via the campaign microsite.

#TheHumanRace culminates in the week of World Humanitarian Day, 19 August. In the race against the climate crisis, no one should be left behind, including those already facing humanitarian crises.

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, said: “The climate emergency is a race we are losing, but it is a race we can win … let’s lace up our running shoes and win the climate race for us all.”

Brazilian ultramarathon athlete and environmental lawyer Fernanda Maciel, one of the supporting athletes, said: “I am excited to run for the most important goal in our lifetime: to save our planet and the people living on it. We run every day, for ourselves. Why not run for something bigger? Everybody should join this campaign because we need compassion. It is time to run together."

Strava CEO Michael Horvath said: “With over 88 million athletes in 195 countries, the Strava community has the power to help unlock solutions to some of the world’s most critical problems. That’s why we invite athletes everywhere to join this challenge to raise awareness of climate change and its disproportionate impact on marginalized communities.”

Whether or not participants log 100 minutes of activity, each sign-up will help carry our message to world leaders at the UN climate summit, COP26, in November: Solidarity begins with developed countries delivering on their decade-old pledge of US$100 billion annually for climate mitigation and adaptation in developing countries.

Campaign website with hero video: www.worldhumanitarianday.org

Strava Challenge: https://www.strava.com/challenges/The-Human-Race

Athletes supporting the campaign and available to speak to media include:

Fernanda Maciel : The first woman to run up the entirety of Argentina's Aconcagua mountain, and a climate and environmental lawyer from Brazil.

Adenike Oladuso : A Nigerian climate activist, eco-feminist and the initiator of the Fridays for Future movement in Nigeria.

Francine Niyonsaba : Burundian runner. She is a 2016 Olympic silver medalist in the 800 metres.

Mitzi Jonelle Tan: Filipino climate-justice activist. She lives in Metro Manila, Philippines.

Media resources available for use:

Hero Image: South African woman from the Eastern Cape. No credit needed.

Climate Photos: Please credit photos with photographer’s name or organization.

To learn more about #TheHumanRace, please contact the campaign spokesperson:

Kirsten Mildren, Chief, Public Advocacy & Campaigns, UNOCHA, Mobile: + 31 634 382 366 | E-mail: mildren@un.org