UN launches paper on COVID-19 and people on the move

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today launched the latest UN policy briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, which reminds countries of their obligation to protect people on the move, who number more than 70 million globally, according to data from the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

The COVID-19 and People on the Move policy brief underscores that COVID-19 has left few lives and places untouched, but its impact is harshest for those groups who were already in vulnerable situations before the crisis. This is particularly true for many people on the move, such as migrants in irregular situations, migrant workers with precarious livelihoods, or working in the informal economy, victims of trafficking in persons, as well as people fleeing their homes because of persecution, war, violence, human rights violations or disaster.

