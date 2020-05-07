UN issues $6.7 billion appeal to protect millions of lives and stem the spread of COVID-19 in fragile countries

The United Nations humanitarian chief, Mark Lowcock, today called for swift and determined action to avoid the most destabilizing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as he released a US$6.7 billion appeal and an updated global plan to fight the coronavirus in fragile countries.

COVID-19 has now reached every country, with nearly 3,596,000 confirmed cases and more than 247,650 deaths worldwide. The peak of the disease in the world’s poorest countries is not expected until some point over the next three to six months. However, there is already evidence of incomes plummeting and jobs disappearing, food supplies falling and prices soaring, and children missing vaccinations and meals.

