UN Iraq Special Representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert extends her best wishes for a peaceful, healthy Ramadan [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 13 April 2021 – Once again, Ramadan is being observed amid restrictions due to COVID-19 and economic hardship compounded by the pandemic. While these difficulties test our resolve, we must all remain mindful of the need to protect ourselves and our loved ones and not allow the challenging circumstances to dampen the occasion.

The holy month remains a time for peace and reflection, one for prayer, fasting, and giving. This shared experience can bring people closer even if not physically, as Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide in the spirit of solidarity, while remaining safe and healthy.

As we speak, vaccines are being administered. And together with the ongoing preventive measures, they hold the promise for a better tomorrow, for the day when we all return to normality and can shift our focus to the many other issues facing Iraq, including enhancing economic performance, working to resolve political differences and improving security, social and environmental conditions.

As we remember our loved ones lost, those who remain away from their homes and families as well as the many families in need who will mark this occasion amid a rising cost of living, all of us must take this opportunity to reflect, forgive and give back where we can. We are all sisters and brothers in humanity with a common destiny, facing the same problems that demand collective solutions.

We extend our best wishes for a harmonious, serene and healthy Ramadan.

Ramadan Kareem