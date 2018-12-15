UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock to visit Doha, State of Qatar and Moscow, Russian Federation

MEDIA ADVISORY – For immediate release

WHO: Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General (USG) for Humanitarian Affairs & Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC)

WHAT: Participation in Doha Forum and National Rescuer’s Day in Moscow

WHEN: 15-18 December 2018

WHERE: Doha and Moscow

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock will travel from 15-18 December to the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation.

In Doha, Mr. Lowcock will participate in the Doha Forum, where he will deliver remarks on how the international community can better serve people in need. He will also meet senior Government officials, and officials of the Qatar Fund for Development.

Mr. Lowcock will visit Moscow from 17-18 December, where he will meet with Government officials and participate in the Emergency Rescuer’s Day.

For further information, please contact:

Russell Geekie, OCHA, geekie@un.org, +1 917 331 0393

Jens Laerke, OCHA, laerke@un.org, +41 (0)79 472 9750