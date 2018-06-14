UN humanitarian chief commends Sweden for “outstanding humanity and international solidarity”

(Stockholm, 14 June 2018): On his first official visit to Sweden as the UN’s humanitarian chief, Mark Lowcock today thanked the Government and people of Sweden for their unwavering commitment and support to humanitarian action across the world.

A leading donor and contributor to international emergency response, Sweden is also a top donor to the UN’s Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which is led by Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator Lowcock.

“People in crisis all over the world – from Syria and Yemen to South Sudan and Ethiopia – can count on Sweden for quick and generous help in their hour of need. Time and again, Sweden stands out as an example of humanity and international solidarity at its best,” said Mr. Lowcock at the end of his one-day visit to Stockholm. Recently, Sweden has made generous financial pledges to support UN-led humanitarian response in Yemen, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Syria and the region.

In Stockholm, Mr. Lowcock met with high-level Government officials including Isabella Lövin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for International Development Cooperation and Climate, and participated in a seminar on “Ongoing major emergencies, OCHA’s role in coordinating the response and reflection on the humanitarian financing landscape”.

With Minister Lövin, Mr. Lowcock signed a multi-year agreement on Swedish support to the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) for US$320 million over a 4-year period. Sweden is a major supporter of the CERF and other country-based pooled funds and is a top contributor of unearmarked funding. Such predictable yet flexible funding allows frontline aid groups to act quickly with immediately available resources for lifesaving activities to people who need it the most.

