UN humanitarian chief commemorates anniversary of mandate on sexual violence in conflict

Marking the tenth anniversary today of the UN Security Council mandate on sexual violence in conflict, Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, has contributed to an upcoming report on efforts by the UN system over the past decade to combat the scourge.

The report is being produced by UN Action Against Sexual Violence in Conflict (UN Action), which unites the work of 14 UN entities with the goal of ending sexual violence during and in the wake of armed conflict. The initiative is a concerted effort by the UN system to improve coordination and accountability, amplify programming and advocacy, and support national efforts to prevent sexual violence and respond effectively to the needs of survivors.

