UN humanitarian chief: After COVID-19, it’s in everyone’s interest to help the world's poorest countries

The World Food Programme (WFP) distributes cash to food-insecure people in Muona, Nsanje District, southern Malawi, 24 March 2020. As part of prevention measures for COVID-19, the beneficiaries are asked to wash their hands with soap before and after receiving their entitlements. © Credit: WFP/Badre Bahaji

Following is an op-ed by the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, published today by The Guardian:

As individuals, families, industries and nations plot their course through this pandemic, there is a painful truth that has yet to be properly acknowledged.

The COVID-19 pandemic – and the resulting global recession – is going to have a devastating and destabilizing effect in the world’s poorest countries.

