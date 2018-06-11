UN High Commissioner for Refugees welcomes Spain’s decision to allow Aquarius to dock

GENEVA - Today’s decision of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of Spain to exceptionally allow a rescue ship, Aquarius, to dock in his country is courageous and welcome. It ends what was becoming an increasingly difficult and untenable situation for the crew of the Aquarius and the more than 600 rescued people who were aboard.

Irrespective of how European countries choose to manage their sea borders, the principle of rescue at sea is one that should never be in doubt. I would welcome opportunity to discuss with concerned governments arrangements for search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean and to avoid any repetition of the situation in which the Aquarius found itself.

My office stands ready, as always to work with countries of Europe and the Mediterranean to ensure that saving lives and maintaining asylum remains our shared priority.

