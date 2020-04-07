UN-Habitat's Donor Brief Issue 11, April 2020: UN-Habitat's response to COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is being felt across the world. Urgent action is required in cities where over 4 billion people live - with 1 billion of them in informal settlements. UN-Habitat’s focus is on supporting informal settlements and slums where communities are most at risk of high infection rates due to overcrowding and lack of basic services and medical facilities. Key areas include community mobilization, water and sanitation upgrading, safe mobility and transport systems, and public health messages. We are working closely with local governments who are at the forefront of the fight to slow the pandemic, and with the wider UN system and civil society organizations to save valuable time and money.