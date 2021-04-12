UN-Habitat’s COVID-19 platform tracks third wave

Nairobi Kenya, 8 April 2021 - UN-Habitat’s global city COVID-19 tracking site has clearly shown the process of the third COVID-19 wave in hundreds of cities.

The UN-Habitat COVID-19 tracking platform, powered by CitiIQ, tracks over 1,600 cities showing 14 day trends by city. The platform now features time-series motion graphics to reveal the changing patterns of COVID-19 cases by city across the globe: https://unhabitat.citiiq.com/

This trending data confirms a renewed surge of COVID-19 cases thought to be arising from a range of variants.

Robert Ndugwa, Head of Data and Analytics at UN-Habitat said it was more critical than ever to produce accurate data about the pandemic that is available to leaders and the public.

"Real-time and objective data at a city level remains a rare commodity during this COVID-19 global pandemic,” said Mr Ndugwa. “Based on the latest city figures, the COVID-19 third wave demonstrates that we are not yet out of the woods, and reminds us of the need to sustain the proven interventions while embracing the hope brought about by the vaccinations programmes."