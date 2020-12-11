UN-Habitat launches online giving for emergency response to urban crises

Nairobi, 10 December 2020 - UN-Habitat has launched a Donate Now button on its website to encourage contributions for emergency response to urban crises such as the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Beirut port explosion, and other emergencies affecting cities and the most vulnerable who live in them.

Individuals can use the online giving feature at https://unhabitat.org/donate to provide regular or one-off contributions by credit or debit card for specific emergencies or humanitarian response in urban areas in general.

“The launch of online giving is an important milestone in the implementation of UN-Habitat’s resource strategy,” said the Executive Director, Maimunah Mohd Sharif. “This provides new opportunities for the public and supporters to join us to provide solutions with cities and to make a real difference in people’s lives when crisis strikes.”

UN-Habitat

UN-Habitat works in over 90 countries supporting people in cities and human settlements for a better urban future. A significant part of its work relates to responding to natural and man-made crises and on building back in a greener, safer and in a more resilient and inclusive way. Working with governments and local partners, its high impact projects combine world-class expertise and local knowledge to deliver timely and targeted solutions. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development includes a dedicated Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on cities, SDG 11, to make cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

www.unhabitat.org

For more information contact

Jane Nyakairu, UN-Habitat Head of External Relations and Partnerships

Tel +254 713 601 286 Email: jane.nyakairu@un.org