UN-Habitat COVID-19 Response Plan (April 2020)

The world is living through an unprecedented crisis as COVID-19 continues to spread, with tens of thousands of lives lost and over two hundred countries affected. In just a few months, the pandemic has transformed the way we live, work, travel and socialize.

The world’s cities are generally reacting quickly to this urban humanitarian crisis and how they respond is critical to protect their population, halt the pandemic and set the scene for resilience and recovery.

The impact of COVID-19 will be most devastating in poor and densely populated urban areas, especially for the one billion people living in informal settlements and slums worldwide, with a focus on the most vulnerable including older people, people living with disabilities, women, youth and children as well as refugees, internally displaced people and migrants. Urgent action is needed to help them stay safe and healthy as measures to slow transmission such physical distancing, self-quarantine or communitywide lockdowns are almost impossible in these overcrowded areas and even the most basic hygiene measures prove challenging as water and soap are often unavailable for handwashing. The lack of any regular employment means people are still moving outside their homes to seek work to meet their daily survival needs. Meanwhile stay at home orders are putting women and girls at a greater risk of violence and preventing them from accessing protection services and social networks.

Major Action Areas

UN-Habitat is focusing on three major response areas to tackle COVID-19 and its impact in different urban contexts and types of communities.

1 Support local governments and community driven solutions in informal settlements by:

a. Ensuring that public health measures (testing, contact tracing, etc.) are underpinned by action guaranteeing livelihoods and food security.

b. Facilitating collaboration between local governments, utility providers and community groups to ensure affordable access to water and sanitation for all.

c. Raising awareness and behaviour change in informal settlements and slums through participation and community ownership of initiatives.

d. Advocating for measures to reduce the burden of rent and mortgages, provide temporary shelter for the homeless, and repurpose buildings to isolate those infected.

e. Supporting local governments to manage safe urban mobility and transport, with a focus on those serving communities in informal settlements, while observing any movement restrictions.

2 Provide urban data evidencebased, mapping and knowledge for informed decision making by:

a. Generating and integrating community data to shape local responses, map emerging hotspots, reorganize informal markets and transport hubs, plan public spaces and buildings for health and emergency services.

b. Mobilizing an extensive network of global and local partners to support data collection, mapping and analysis using smart technologies enabling a more targeted response to emerging priority needs including water and sanitation, food, housing, health services and livelihoods.

c. Fast tracking learning, training and capacity building on how cities and communities are dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, in terms of preparedness, response and recovery.

3 Mitigate economic impact and initiate recovery by:

a. Designing economic mitigation measures and policies, taking into account the formal and informal sectors, while preparing for early recovery.

b. Boosting the fiscal capacity of municipalities and local service providers to ensure the availability of essential services.

c. Helping cities to prioritize actions to improve all dimensions of city prosperity using practical tools such as the City Prosperity Index (CPI).

d. Building a multi-disciplinary coalition with global thought leaders to develop new insights and knowledge on longer-term policy changes and new ways of working and living.