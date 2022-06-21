UN expert denounces worrying prevalence of trafficking in agricultural sector

GENEVA (21 June 2022) – Trafficking in persons is a grave concern in the agricultural sector that affects both adults and children, resulting from high levels of informality and a lack of oversight and protection within the industry, a UN expert said today.

“The growth of agribusiness and the power of corporations, combined with the rapid pace of climate change have further exacerbated risks of trafficking in persons,” said Siobhán Mullally, UN Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, in a report to the Human Rights Council.

The report examines the prevalence of trafficking in persons in the agricultural sector, particularly for purposes of forced labour. It highlights the importance of mandatory human rights and environment due diligence measures to combat the issue.

The Special Rapporteur said child labour remained prevalent within the agriculture sector, with continuing significant risks of trafficking affecting both boys and girls.

Despite the global commitment to end child labour by 2025, the report expresses concern about the recent rise in the practice, with an estimated increase of 8.4 million child labourers globally over the past four years. Agricultural work is a recognised entry point into child labour, the expert said.

The Special Rapporteur’s report warns that women are particularly exposed to risks of trafficking and other forms of violence including sexual abuse and harassment. “When women’s agricultural work is invisible, the gaps in assistance, protection and prevention of trafficking measures are even greater,” Mullally said.

She observed that gender inequality in land ownership and security of tenure over land contributes to poverty, dependency and risks of violence. “Women and girls are trafficked for all purposes of exploitation, including forced labour, sexual exploitation and forced marriage,” the expert said.

According to the Special Rapporteur, discrimination against indigenous women and girls greatly increases risks of trafficking, and limits protection for indigenous women who are its victims. “Those risks are of particular concern in the agricultural sector, given the impact of agribusiness expansions on the rights of indigenous peoples to their land and collective ownership,” she said.

Mullally also noted that temporary, seasonal and migrant workers are provided with limited protection and remain at risk of exploitation. Restrictive migration policies persist, despite demand for agricultural workers, the expert said. “The COVID-19 pandemic saw the designation of agricultural workers as “essential”, yet this did not lead to improved worker protections or expanded safe migration pathways,” she said.

The Special Rapporteur’s report highlighted the crucial role trade unions and workers’ associations play in combatting trafficking in persons. It also emphasised the importance of mandatory human rights due diligence measures to tackle the issue.

Mullally also raised concerns about the impact of climate change on trafficking in persons. “Natural disasters and climate-induced migration or displacement may lead to exploitation of small-scale agriculturalists under debt-bonded conditions. The negative impact of climate change also affects those remaining in farming communities, putting them at risk of trafficking for forced labour, including in the form of debt bondage,” she said.

The Special Rapporteur’s next report to the General Assembly in October will be dedicated to analysing the impact of climate change on trafficking in persons.

ENDS

Ms. Siobhán Mullally (Ireland) was appointed as Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children by the UN Human Rights Council in July 2020, to promote the prevention of trafficking in persons in all its forms, and encourage measures to uphold and protect the human rights of victims. She is also the Established Professor of Human Rights Law and Director of the Irish Centre for Human Rights at the School of Law, National University of Ireland, Galway. Prior to her appointment as Special Rapporteur, she was a member of the Council of Europe Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA), elected as President of GRETA from 2016-2018 and as 1st Vice-President from 2014-2018.

The Special Rapporteurs are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council's independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures' experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent from any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.

For more information and media requests, please contact Vanessa Asensio Pérez (vanessa.asensioperez@un.org) or Clara Pascual de Vargas (clara.pascualdevargas@un.org)

For media enquiries regarding other UN independent experts, please contact Renato de Souza (+41 76 764 2602 / renato.rosariodesouza@un.org) or Dharisha Indraguptha (+41 79 506 1088 / dharisha.indraguptha@un.org)

