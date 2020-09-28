UN Environmental Rights Bulletin - September 2020 Edition

This edition of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)-Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) “Environmental Rights Bulletin” is the first of what is expected to be a joint quarterly publication.

This publication aims to support a growing community of practice between the two entities and to showcase best practices related to processes at the country, regional and global level of relevance to the human rights-environment nexus.

