World

UN ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment reiterates the importance of inclusive humanitarian response

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
Internally displaced people in Rann, Borno State, Nigeria (file photo). © OCHA/Yasmina Guerda

Throughout this week, the Humanitarian Affairs Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) tackled a host of emerging and pressing humanitarian issues as the humanitarian community mobilized in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The event reinforced the contribution of humanitarian efforts as a critical part of the UN and international community response to unprecedented challenges in the lead-up to the seventy-fifth anniversary of the UN this year.

Topics on the agenda of the annual Humanitarian Affairs Segment – held fully via video-teleconference this year for the first time ever – ranged from the current humanitarian landscape considering the impacts of COVID-19; sexual and gender-based violence; durable solutions and protection for internally displaced persons; and ways in which new technology and innovation are making humanitarian work more effective.

Read more on UNOCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content