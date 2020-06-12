UN ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment reiterates the importance of inclusive humanitarian response

Throughout this week, the Humanitarian Affairs Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) tackled a host of emerging and pressing humanitarian issues as the humanitarian community mobilized in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The event reinforced the contribution of humanitarian efforts as a critical part of the UN and international community response to unprecedented challenges in the lead-up to the seventy-fifth anniversary of the UN this year.

Topics on the agenda of the annual Humanitarian Affairs Segment – held fully via video-teleconference this year for the first time ever – ranged from the current humanitarian landscape considering the impacts of COVID-19; sexual and gender-based violence; durable solutions and protection for internally displaced persons; and ways in which new technology and innovation are making humanitarian work more effective.

