26 Sep 2018

UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) Field Handbook

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 26 Sep 2018
Download PDF (9.36 MB)

Introduction to the Handbook

The UNDAC Field Handbook is intended as an easily accessible reference guide for members of an UNDAC team before and during a mission to a disaster or emergency. The Handbook is not an authoritative instruction, but rather represents an accumulation of institutional memory related to processes and procedures for coordination as seen in the scope of the UNDAC Standard Terms of Reference. Its focus is on both the what and the how of international emergency response and is grounded in the mandate of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which manages the UNDAC system.

The Handbook is divided into six main themes that are broadly aligned with the functions of an On-Site Operations Coordination Centre (OSOCC). Each theme is divided into chapters that are written as stand-alone documents, referencing material across all themes.

