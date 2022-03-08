UN DCO Gender Strategy 2021-2023

In the 2030 Agenda and through the Decade of Action, Member States recognized that Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women/ Girls (GEEW/G) would make a crucial contribution to progress across all the SDGs and that the systematic mainstreaming of a gender perspective into the implementation of the Agenda is crucial for success.

The first UN Development Coordination Office (DCO) Gender Strategy has as purpose to contribute to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda and the Decade of Action. It also has the purpose to ensure full integration of the international human rights framework within its substantive and operational work including its coordination mandate at country, regional and global level. Full implementation of the Strategy will enable DCO to exceed 80 per cent of UN-SWAP 2.0 performance indicator requirements by 2023.