UN COVID-19 humanitarian appeal lifesaving: Oxfam response

In reaction to the newly announced $10.3 billion UN Humanitarian Response Plan (UNHRP) appeal, Oxfam’s Head of Humanitarian Campaigns and Advocacy, Fionna Smyth, said:

“We welcome this boost to the UN Covid-19 humanitarian appeal. Millions of people around the world already struggling to cope with crises brought about by conflict, poverty and climate change, have been hit even harder now by the coronavirus pandemic which has also fuelled a hunger crisis. This funding is lifesaving and urgently needed, yet less than a quarter of the previous appeal had been met.

"The UN must prioritize the quickest ways to get as much of this money as possible to humanitarian actors on the ground, nearest to the people who need it most. Our local partners at the forefront of this work, are typically the best placed to organise humanitarian delivery and manage the risks involved, but many have been unable to access funds for the response.

Hero Anwar, Program Director of Oxfam’s partner in Iraq- REACH - said: "We asked donors for additional funding to respond to new needs in our communities and were told no. Our staff are willing and able to respond. We want to do more but without resources and flexibility; how will we manage?"

Since the pandemic started, Oxfam has reached 4.5 million of the world’s most vulnerable people with food and clean water, working together with over 344 partners across 62 countries. We aim to reach a total of 14 million people by raising a further €100m to support our programmes.

Oxfam’s local partner in Iraq “the Rehabilitation, Education and Community Health” (REACH) is a non-governmental, non-profit and independent organization, together we have been providing humanitarian response during emergencies since 1995.

