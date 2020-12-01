UN Country Teams working globally to assess and respond to lasting pandemic impact

*New York *--- UN Country Teams have mobilized globally to assess and respond to the social and economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, working with 93 governments to document its impact and with 127 to launch response plans boosting protections for the most vulnerable people and resilience to future shocks.

These response plans reflect broad collaboration among UN Country Teams ---with UNDP as technical lead--- as well as international financial institutions (IFIs), bilateral donors, and private sector and civil society entities, with an estimated 56 percent response plans receiving input from the World Bank and 32 percent from the IMF. Most response plans extend through the end of 2021.

The UN's Framework for the Immediate Socio-Economic Response to the COVID 19 Crisis warns that the COVID-19 pandemic "is far more than a health crisis: it is affecting societies and economies at their core. While the impact of the pandemic will vary from country to country, it is already increasing poverty and inequalities at a global scale."

Meeting in September during the UN General Assembly, Heads of State and Government called for bold and urgent multilateral action to mitigate the humanitarian and development crisis unfolding around the world---including concessional finance for developing countries in need, steps to address liquidity constraints, debt relief, aligning finance with sustainability goals, advancing equitable digitalization, and tackling illicit financial flows.

Following are examples of UN-led socio-economic responses to COVID-19: