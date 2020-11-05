UN Country Results Report: Guidelines for UN Country Teams - Provisional Version, October 2020

I. Guiding Principles

Thanks to a forward-looking reform, the UN development system now has even greater ambitions and expectations than ever before. Results reporting must reflect these increased ambitions.

The new annual UN Country Results Reports are guided by the 2019 United Nations Sustainable Cooperation Framework Guidance.

To help countries best illustrate the UN’s contribution to the advancement of the SDGs, these guidelines replace the previous UNDG One UN Country Results Report template from 2015.

These guidelines are designed to assist UN Country Teams in producing higher quality and timelier Reports, with reduced transaction costs.

To that end, annual UN Country Results Reports for 2020 onwards will be guided by the following principles in relation to their content, format, timeline and quality assurance:

The primary audience of this report rests at the country level. The report is shared with and presented to the national Government. It should also be shared with other development stakeholders at the country level.

The report uses existing country-specific data points in UN INFO, the Information Management System (IMS), and other platforms as relevant, that are kept up to date by the Resident Coordinator’s Office (RCO) and the UNCT.

To reduce transaction costs, no separate RC/UNCT annual reporting against the UNCT annual work plan is required. Rather, the results of this UNCT work plan should be factored into the UN Country Results Report.

The UNCT Country Results Report will inform other mandated reports at regional and global levels, including the annual report of the Chair of the UNSDG to the Economic and Social Council on the UN Development Coordination Office, which showcases the work of the Resident Coordinator system and the system-wide contribution to the advancement of the SDGs