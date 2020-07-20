UN Common Cash Statement (UNCCS) Questions & Answers - July 2020

1. What is the UN Common Cash Statement (UNCCS)?

The UN Common Cash Statement was launched in December 2018 by the four principals of UNICEF, OCHA, UNHCR and WFP to collaborate on cash and voucher assistance, using common cash systems wherever possible. Recognizing that cash represents a significant reform in the humanitarian sector, it aims to better assist affected populations in a principled and dignified manner with an intention to improve complementarities, synergies and accountabilities among UN agencies and other organizations. The UNCCS signatories recognize the primary role of governments in supporting vulnerable populations and aims to build on and utilize existing national social protection systems, where feasible and relevant. The UNCCS focuses on all types of cash and voucher transfers, including multi-purpose and sector specific.

2.What are the UNCCS signatories’ commitments?

The UNCCS signatories’ commitments are organized around three pillars: 1. Collaborative procurement of financial services; 2. Data interoperability and systems development/ adjustment; and 3. Harmonized programming for cash assistance. Within these pillars the UNCCS makes the following commitments:

• Provide and deliver cash through common systems that avoid unnecessary parallel payment systems and duplication of efforts and payments to beneficiaries.

• Join efforts to collaborate on procurement and contracting of financial services, including leveraging existing contracts with either one of the three operational agencies in emergencies.

• Harmonize data management through interoperable systems and data sharing agreements that ensure data protection to achieve common assistance tracking and access to beneficiary identification, avoiding duplication of assistance.

• Conduct jointly or coordinate existing cash feasibility assessments, programme design, targeting approaches, monitoring, feedback mechanisms and communication with beneficiaries and communities.

• Ensure a people-centred approach, meeting the needs and preferences of beneficiaries.

• Engage with other international, national and local cash actors that bring complementary operational expertise to design programmes and support the primary role of governments.