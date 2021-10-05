UN Common Cash Statement Progress Report | September 2021

This report outlines key progress and challenges under the UN Common Cash Statement (UNCCS) and the vision and priorities ahead. It builds on more than two years of implementation, the UNCCS Q&A and a number of surveys and lessons learned workshops conducted with countries in 2021. While the focus has largely been on implementation in the seven focus countries, the UNCCS continues to grow globally, leveraging the experience gained in recent years, building on existing common guidance.

OVERALL PROGRESS

Since the launch of the UNCCS, the signatories have made significant progress in its three pillars:

1. Harmonised Cash Programming

2. Collaborative Procurement

3. Systems Interoperability

Key Highlights

Harmonized cash transfer mechanisms in 25 countries since 2019

Progressive implementation of UNCCS plans in the seven focus countries in 2020-21

Multi-country learning exchange event in April 2021

20-country survey on procurement to inform further harmonization in 2021

UNCCS good practices and learning shared for cross-fertilization

Common Procurement Registry, including FAO, IOM, UNFPA, identifying common procurement opportunities globally

Strengthened coherence between UNCCS and country Cash Working Groups

Joint guidance and tools since 2018:

Minimum Core Assistance Delivery Dataset for Affected Populations providing a basis for data collection and future systems interoperability

Trilateral Data-Sharing Agreement for Cash Assistance (UNHCR, WFP, UNICEF) providing the basis for data-sharing

Guidance for Collaborative Procurement for Humanitarian Cash Transfers