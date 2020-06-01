World + 7 more
UN and partners support Latin America and the Caribbean in COVID-19 response
The COVID-19 pandemic is spreading across the 33 countries and 15 territories of Latin America and the Caribbean.
Nearly 938,000 cases and more than 49,000 associated deaths were reported as of Saturday across the region, surpassing Europe and the United States in daily infections. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the region is the new epicentre of the pandemic.
